London's Euston Station on lockdown after 'suspect package' found

Passengers have been evacuated from Euston Station tonight after a security alert.

UPDATED: British Transport Police have now confirmed that there was a 'small explosion' caused by an electrical item inside a bag. Officers are still searching the station.

They later added that the item was an electronic cigarette.

British Transport Police confirmed they are dealing with an incident at the London rail terminus, which is on lockdown.

Reports on social media suggest a suspicious package was found on the concourse.