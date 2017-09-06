Long-awaited National Shipbuilding Strategy marks a ‘renaissance’ for UK industry

Defence ministers will today commit to supporting a “renaissance” in the British shipbuilding industry as they unveil the Government’s long-awaited National Shipbuilding Strategy.

The programme, which is aimed at putting naval shipbuilding “on a sustainable long-term footing”, will set out plans to maximise exports and provide a boost for regional shipyards.

It is also expected to detail how the Government intends to deliver greater value for money in the procurement of eight Type 26 frigates and a new fleet of Type 31e vessels.

This will include setting a price cap for the construction of the new Type 26 ships, and committing to making the UK’s maritime industry “more competitive”.

Speaking ahead of its release, Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said: “This new approach will lead to more cutting-edge ships for the growing Royal Navy that will be designed to maximise exports and be attractive to navies around the world.

“Backed up by a commitment to spend billions on new ships, our plan will help boost jobs, skills, and growth in shipyards and the supply chain across the UK.”

The Ministry of Defence was initially expected to publish the strategy at the end of 2016.

However, following the publication of an independent review by the businessman Sir John Parker in November, it was announced that the plans would be released in spring 2017.

Sir John made a total of 34 recommendations in his report, which he said amounted to a “sea change” in how the MOD acquires ships.

This included increasing competition in the procurement process and taking advantage of the “renaissance in shipbuilding” in UK regional shipyards to build the Type 31 class.

Commenting on the new strategy, which promises to “step up” to this “prospective renaissance”, Sir John said he was impressed by the “courage” the Government has shown in adopting his recommendations,

“The next challenge is to come up with a world-leading design; one that can satisfy the needs of the Royal Navy and the export market,” he said.

“We have the capability to do that, the will is there and it is a tremendous opportunity for UK shipbuilding. I see no reason why industry will not rise to that challenge.

“There is an incredible keenness from around the country, from Scotland to Merseyside, to the South West and over to Belfast.”