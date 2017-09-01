Long delays after multi-vehicle collision on M62

Drivers can expect long delays on the M62 this afternoon after a multi-vehicle collision.

Two of the three lanes on the westbound stretch of the road are closed between junction 23 at Huddersfield and junction 22 at Denshaw.

Queues have formed which go back to junction 24

West Yorkshire Police and Highways England (HE) traffic officers are on scene dealing with the accident after a requested to inspect the barrier damage.

Traffic heading towards the area has been advised by HE to allow extra travelling time or consider alternative routes.