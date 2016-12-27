Look at engineering career, say women who have broken barrier

Three female engineers from West Yorkshire are calling for more women to consider a career in engineering after successfully completing a project to achieve industry accreditation.

Sarah Fielding Pollard, Sadia Faisal and Anna Wagstaffe, all employees of Brighouse-based process engineering specialist Manrochem Limited, delivered an evidence-based audit process to achieve engineering industry ISO 9001 certification for the company.

ISO 9001 status acknowledges Manrochem’s drive to deliver best practice engineering solutions.

The certification will also enable the company to develop new business in the Far East, where the accreditation is an immediate standard requirement for all engineering projects.

The company’s ISO 9001 project was headed up by Ms Fielding Pollard, who joined Manrochem in 2000 as a project engineer following a previous role as a pressure vessel designer.

She said: “Since joining Manrochem, I have progressed to become lead project engineer and quality manager, heading up engineering design and construction projects and overseeing the projects and CAD departments within the company.

“Engineering is a very rewarding career choice with many disciplines to choose from, and although it remains a predominantly male environment, I have not found this to be a hindrance to my career progression. I would urge other women not to be put off, but rather to aspire to achieve in this industry.

“Engineering is not a dirty job; it is a varied and challenging profession.”

Ms Faisal said: “As a young girl, you are usually given dolls to play with rather than building blocks, so choosing a career in engineering often requires the mental courage and motivation to break with social norms.”

Manrochem has been developing solutions for the chemical, pharmaceutical, nuclear, coatings, food and allied industries for the past 26 years.

The Brighouse-based firm has completed over 1500 projects during that time.