Lookers aims to beat market downturn

Lookers, Britain’s biggest car dealership, warned that the current political environment, Brexit and weaker exchange rates have created uncertainty in the UK economy and it expects new car sales will fall by 5 to 6 per cent in the second half of 2017.
The firm described Brexit and the General Election as unhelpful and said it views the second half of the year with some caution.
Chief executive Andy Bruce said: “The General Election wasn’t decisive. It has created quite a bit of political chaos and that has fed into the Brexit debate. There are splits in the Conservative party and the fuels the consumer psyche.”
Despite worries about the future health of the economy, Lookers is bullish about its own prospects.
The firm reported an 18 per cent increase in adjusted pre-tax profits to £50.2m in the six months to June 30 and said it is well positioned to continue its strong performance.
Lookers expects the new car market to shrink by 3 per cent in total this year, with the main drag coming in the second half of the year.
The firm had previously said it expected 2017 demand to match last year’s 2.69 million sales. Mr Bruce, who has been one of the most buoyant chief executives in previous months about the resilience of the market, also warned that demand in 2018 would depend on how the Government handles Brexit.
“I sense that it might be about flat, but a lot will depend on how Brexit plays out and the macro picture and the media commentary around it,” he said.
“We didn’t see all the political rumblings and the indecisive election coming and there’s no doubt that that’s had its effect on the fringes of the market in terms of confidence.”
Lookers, which will increase its interim dividend by 10 per cent, has benefited from dropping a number of lower-performing car brands and focusing on a smaller portfolio of popular vehicles.
“We have the right brands and the right locations,” said Mr Bruce.
Four years ago the group had 32 car brands.
“We had a relatively indiscriminate strategy. We wanted to be more focused,” he said.
“We kept the premium brands - Audi, Mercedes Benz, Jaguar Land Rover and BMW - where the margin quality is very high.”
On the mainstream side it has Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and the Renault-Nissan Alliance.
Lookers is keen to expand its Yorkshire operation and Mr Bruce said the firm is on the hunt for dealerships in Leeds, Sheffield, Wakefield, Harrogate, Bradford and York.
“Yorkshire is a highly populated part of the country. We just need the right opportunities. We are looking at big cities. We don’t want to be in small towns,” he said.
He said the group is underweight in Yorkshire, where it currently has operations in Leeds, Sheffield, Harrogate and Northallerton.
Lookers said it expects to meet full-year expectations despite the uncertain economic outlook.
Revenues from aftersales, which represents the largest proportion of the group’s business, increased 4 per cent on a like-for-like basis.
The company also pointed to a positive increase in new and used car revenue and gross profit.
New car registrations have fallen since April, the longest run of declines since 2011, and are down 2 per cent in the year to date, according to industry data.
Lookers' update follows similar comments from rival Marshall Motors on Tuesday, which said economic and political uncertainty is putting the brakes on the UK new car market.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.