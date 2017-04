Explosions could be heard earlier tonight as two articulated lorries caught fire in Huddersfield.

Three fire crews were called to the scene at Spring Grove in the Clayton West area at around 8.30pm.

The vehicles had been loaded with yarn and the tyres also caught fire, causing explosions to be heard in the area.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue sent three fire crews from Skelmanthorpe, Wakefield and Huddersfield attended along with specialist officers. They used two large jets and one hose reel.