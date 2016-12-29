Lorry fire closes A1 in North Yorkshire

Police closed all lanes of the A1 after a lorry caught fire this morning.

The road was shut on the North Yorkshire stretch between the A6136 (Catterick) and the A66 (Scotch Corner) shortly before 9am.

Police say no-one was injured in the incident.

Diversions are in place with people asked to follow a 'solid diamond' symbol and Highways England has issued the following advice:

"Exit the A1(M) northbound at J51 and take the A6055 to the roundabout with the A684. Take the A684 eastbound then join the A167. Follow the A167 through North Allerton, Little Smeaton and Great Smeaton until the A66/A67/A167 roundabout. Take the second exit to the A67 (Carmel Road South), then the B6280 (Carmel Road North). At the roundabout take the A68 and re-join the A1(M) at J58."