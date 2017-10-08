Lorry fire triggers motorway delays for drivers near Leeds

Drivers are facing lengthy delays due to a lorry fire on the M62 near Leeds.

The motorway’s westbound carriageway was at one stage fully closed at junction 29 due to the fire, although a single lane has since reopened.

West Yorkshire Police said the incident happened around a mile before junction 28, the turn-off for Morley.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the lorry had been carrying wooden boards.

Fire crews from Hunslet, Morley and Ossett were called to the scene at about 4pm today.

Highways England is warning that it could be 8.45pm before traffic conditions return to normal.