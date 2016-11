Firefighters have been called to a crash in Harrogate which had left one person trapped inside a vehicle.

Crews from Harrogate and Ripon were called to Wetherby Road after a lorry was in collision with a car at around 11.20am today (Thursday).

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "The traffic accident in Harrogate involves a HGV and a car.

"Fire crews are currently using hydraulic cutting gear to rescue one person."