Loss adjustor prepares for growth with move

National loss adjuster Cunningham Lindsey has relocated 130 staff to new out-of-town premises.

The firm, which provides loss adjusting, claims management and risk solutions to insurers, brokers and risk managers, has moved staff from two offices in Birstall and Morley to a 12,582 sq ft office at City West office park on Gelderd Road in Leeds.

The letting to Cunningham Lindsey, which has 18 offices around the UK, follows a £1.1m refurbishment at City West Office Park carried out by owners, London-based asset management business, XLB Property, and Harbert Management Corporation (Europe), which acquired the office park last year in a multi-million pound portfolio deal.

A total of 55,000 sq ft of office space was refurbished with the installation of suspended ceilings and LED lighting. There was also a remodeling of the communal areas.

Caroline Humphreys, Cunningham Lindsey real estate and project manager, said: “With our previous office leases coming to an end, it makes sense to consolidate our resources and move into one site.

“We are also expanding our operations in the North East and a larger base provides the scope we need to take on more technical and support staff. Our staffing levels at Building Two, City West, will increase by more than 30 per cent before the end of the year.”

The letting deal was jointly negotiated by agents JLL and Carter Towler in Leeds. Richard Thornton, JLL director of office agency, said: “It is encouraging to have let such a large floor area to a prestigious business so soon after the completion of the refurbishment which is testament to the landlord’s confidence in investing in a considerable refurbishment of this well-known and highly-regarded office scheme.”