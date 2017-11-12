Lotto jackpot rolls over again

Have your say

Wednesday's Lotto draw will have an estimated £15.6 million jackpot after no ticket-holders won Saturday's top prize.

The winning numbers were 16, 27, 41, 49, 30, 04 and the bonus number was 54.

Set of balls seven and draw machine Lancelot were used.

No-one matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball and 458 ticket-holders matched five numbers to win £182 each.

Some 6,767 people matched four numbers to win £79 and 145,507 matched three numbers to win £25.

No one scooped the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot while one person scooped the £350,000 top prize in the Lotto HotPicks.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 37, 10, 18, 12, 35 and the Thunderball number was 01.