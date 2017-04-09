Love a good pint? Ossett Brewery is set to hire as craft beer booms

The expansion of a local brewery business is set to create up to 40 extra jobs as the craft beer trend booms.

Ossett Brewery has announced plans to construct a cold storage warehouse, over 12,000 square feet, which will enable it to add packaged products to the lines that it currently produces.

Work has already started and it is expected that it will be finished by the end of the year.

The move means the brewery will require more than the 28 staff it currently employs, with 40 more positions being created over the next three years in response to expansion.

It comes in part as demand for Ossett beers has increased. The brewery already supplies 24 pubs and restaurants, including Archie’s Bar and Kitchen, Candlebar, Hop and The Old Peacock in Leeds, as well as third party trade accounts and wholesalers.

The team currently produce 200 brewers barrels a week at Ossett and a further 40 brewers barrels at sister micro-breweries. Across the four houses they can supply up to 18 different beers each week.

Ossett products such as Yorkshire Blonde, Silver King and Excelsior (the latter two being on the pumps since the brewery started in 1998) are now a staple sight on bar tops.

That, though, is also set to get a revamp as the company embarks on a project to re-brand its beers and image.

Logos have been redesigned, with toned down colours and a sleeker design, going for a more contemporary look in a bid to change perceptions of an old-fashioned pint and entice a new wave of beer drinkers.

Brewery owner, Jamie Lawson said: “With a major new brewery expansion coming this autumn, we feel we are now in a better position to elevate our brands to new successes.”