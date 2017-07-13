Love is in the air after plane proposal at show

It was an unforgettable day at the Great Yorkshire Show for Ashley Addy when she received a sky-high proposal from her Army veteran boyfriend.

Luke Davison, from Keighley, asked for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage at the top of the big wheel as a plane flew over with a banner that said “Ashley Addy will you marry me” - much to the delight of visitors.

The answer was a resounding yes, and the couple came back down to earth to be congratulated by delighted family members, including Miss Addy’s parents, two sisters and Mr Davison’s brother.

“It was a complete surprise, I had no idea what was happening. I didn’t see the plane at first, Luke had to get me to turn around and look,” said Miss Addy, proudly wearing a sparkling engagement ring. “I said ‘yes’ straight away – it’s wonderful.”

The couple have attended the show together every year since they met three years ago, thanks to Miss Addy’s love of horses and their shared interest rural life.

Mr Davison said: “We went on the big wheel not long after we first met and Ashley has always loved the amazing views and being able to see the whole showground and everything that is going on. She is in her element and it has become a tradition as an early birthday celebration.”

Mr Davison, who is a gas engineer, was formerly with the 3rd Battalion Yorkshire Regiment and served on two tours of Afghanistan. He left the Army with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and credits Ashley with helping him to get his life back on track. The couple recently bought a house in Keighley, but their long-term aim is to buy a farmhouse. Miss Addy is an office manager for her father’s business, while Mr Davison is also chairman of Keighley Armed Forces Association.