Lovell to begin work on development to tackle shortage of affordable homes

A New development in Yorkshire will help to tackle the shortage of affordable houses.

Leeds Federated Housing Association has appointed housing developer Lovell to build 33 new affordable homes in Belle Isle, in south Leeds.

Building work is due to start in September. The £3.6m scheme will create 20 two­-bedroom and 13 three-bedroom houses.

The new housing will take shape on two Leeds City Council-­owned brownfield sites in Newhall Gate and Newhall Walk.

The development is expected to be completed at the end of 2017.

The scheme forms part of Leeds Federated’s Affordable Homes Programme and is supported by Leeds City Council and the Homes and Communities Agency.

Steve Ellis, the head of assets and development for Leeds Federated, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Lovell to build 33 much­-needed affordable homes for rent in Belle Isle.

“There is currently a national shortage of affordable housing. Leeds Federated plans to more than double the amount of homes it develops each year to help address the need for high quality affordable homes in the Leeds City region.”

Robert Adams, regional director for Lovell – which is based locally in Gildersome, Leeds, said: “These much­-needed properties will help address the serious shortage of affordable housing locally by creating high ­quality modern homes for local people.

“As a Leeds-­based company, we’re absolutely delighted to be bringing our expertise in delivering well-­designed homes to this important scheme.”