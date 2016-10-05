Lowell to create 100 new jobs after expanding into new offices

One of the largest European credit management companies, GFKL Lowell Group, is creating 100 new jobs after expanding into new premises.

The firm has taken an additional 45,647 sq ft of offices within the Darwin Building at Leeds Valley Park.

Lowell already occupies the Ellington House Building at the park and is seeking to recruit an additional 100 team members as part of the continued company growth.

The expansion follows on from a period of sustained growth for GFKL Lowell. In October 2015 it launched Lowell Solicitors Ltd (LSL), an Alternative Business Structure. The additional office space will accommodate LSL and provide room for growth.

Last year, the Lowell Group was acquired by Permira Funds and merged with German market leaders GFKL. This union created one of the largest credit management companies in Europe.

XLB and Harbert Management Corporation (Europe) LLC acquired three buildings at Leeds Valley Park as part of a larger UK portfolio from Goodman in 2014, which also includes assets in Oxford, Hatfield, Leicester & Glasgow.

CBRE & Savills acted for Leeds Valley Park and Lowell was unrepresented.

Only one office of 4,880 sq ft now remains at Leeds Valley Park

Jonathan Shires, senior director at CBRE’s Leeds office, said: “The latest deal confirms the increasing high demand for good quality office accommodation within the Leeds city region.”