LSE reports growth in all businesses

​London Stock Exchange Group, which has agreed to merge with German rival Deutsche Boerse to create a giant European trading house, reported a 19 per​ ​cent rise in third-quarter income, ​boost​ed by growth in all its businesses.

The company, which owns Borsa Italiana and London Stock Exchange, said that total income from continuing operations rose to ​£​414.6​m in the​ three months to Sept​ember​ 30.

London Stock Exchange said it is focused on gaining regulatory approval for its £21bn merger with Germany's Deutsche Bo​e​rse.

Chief executive Xavier Rolet said ​the merger will creat​e​ a global markets infrastructure group, which ​it​ believe​s​ will generate significant value and benefits for customers and shareholders.

Last month the European Commission said it will open an in-depth investigation into the tie-up in an effort to ensure financial market infrastructure remains "competitive".

In response, LSE said that to address anti-trust concerns it will look to offload its French subsidiary LCH.

Regulators in Britain and Germany are also looking into the proposed deal.

Following Britain's shock decision to quit the European Union, the pair have moved quickly to assuage any fears the referendum result would scupper the deal.

​LSE said that all core divisions deliver​ed​ good growth despite a backdrop of testing markets and economic uncertainty​.

Its capital markets division, which makes money from fees paid by companies listing on its markets and trading of stocks and bonds, ​reported a 16 per cent rise in​ revenue to ​£​89.6​m, with growth in both primary and secondary markets despite volatile markets.

This is LSE's first set of quarterly results since Britain's vote to leave the European Union, with the fall in the pound helping to send UK stock markets to record highs as foreign investors take advantage of sterling​'s​ weakness.

The pound has fallen 17.5 per​ ​cent against the dollar since the vote on June 23.