Lumley to appear in movies made by Brass

Leeds-based creative agency Brass has worked with British acting legend Joanna Lumley as part of three new web films for Utility Warehouse.

The films, produced in conjunction with The Gate, are designed to introduce Utility Warehouse to prospective customers and to support its partners.

Utility Warehouse, which is a part of Telecom Plus PLC, is the UK’s only fully integrated provider of both energy and communications services. It attracts new customers through personal recommendations by both existing customers, and a network of part-time self-employed Partners.

Shot over three days at Warner Bros Studios in Watford the scripts were written and art directed by Mike Black and Dave Lambert.

The films, directed by Richard Oliver were produced by Rhiannon Lewis from the Gate and Laura Hustwit from Brass.

David Lavelle, managing partner at Brass, said: “These films were a really big production number.

“Utility Warehouse makes a point of not advertising, so these films, although for web only, effectively represent the first time many customers meet the brand and thus have to have the highest production values.”

Tom Walker, head of marketing and communications said: “We are delighted with our new films and they went down a storm when we presented them to our partners.

“Brass did a great job under difficult deadlines and Joanna Lumley was a joy to work with.”

Ms Lumley is one of Britain’s best-known actresses, having stared in movies such as The Wolf of Wall Street and Trail of the Pink Panther.