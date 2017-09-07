Luxury car demand boosts Carclo

Plastics firm Carclo reported strong trading at its LED Technologies division, which provides lighting for top of the range luxury cars such as Aston Martin, Lamborghini and McLaren.
The Ossett-based group said an out-performance at its LED Technologies division is expected to offset a weaker than expected performance at its Technical Plastics division and trading in the year to March 2018 is in line with expectations.
The firm said its Technical Plastics division had a challenging start to the financial year with new programmes being delayed until the second half and some operational challenges, which have now been largely resolved.
The group said the division's performance is now much improved and it should have a considerably better second half of the year.
LED Technologies reported an encouraging first half, performing ahead of expectations. The group's Wipac business saw good product sales on various supercar lighting programmes.
New business activity in the division grew ahead of expectations and customer audits of its mid volume programmes have confirmed it is well advanced with preparations for manufacturing and it is meeting their high expectations.
The Aerospace division is expected to have stronger sales in the second half of the financial year as new programmes move to serial production.
The board said it anticipates that the group's usually stronger second half performance will be more pronounced this year, driven by the out-performance of LED Technologies and an improved performance in Technical Plastics.
The group expects to deliver annual results in line with previous expectations and said it is confident that all divisions are well placed to make strong progress in the future.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.