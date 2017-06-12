Luxury home seller backs cricket stars

Property agent Croft Residential is to support Yorkshire County Cricket Club with the sponsorship of two of its star players.

The York-based firm, which specialises in selling luxury properties in Yorkshire and across the North of England as well as finding new homes for clients looking to relocate, is sponsoring opening batsman Alex Lees and up and coming fast bowler Matt Fisher, who also captained the England Under-19 team on its tour of India at the start of the year.

Croft Residential director Toby Cockcroft, a keen amateur cricketer in the North Yorkshire leagues for many years, said he is passionate about supporting grass roots sport, and also supporting the up and coming stars at a county level.

“Like many Yorkshire folk I grew up with and love the game of cricket, and I know from meeting many players over the years that the support of local businesses can make all the difference, especially to younger players,” he said.

“Yorkshire is the most successful team in the history of English cricket having won the County Championship title a staggering 33 times, and as a York-based business it’s a privilege to be supporting Matt and Alex, two of the next generation of Yorkshire legends, both of whom are outstanding sportsmen.”

He added: “There is definitely a cultural fit with the Yorkshire County Cricket Club. We are very much about providing an unstintingly excellent service to our clients and of course we are proud to be Yorkshire to the core.”

Croft Residential has sold a number of landmark Yorkshire properties including the Old Post Office building in Leeds and Grantley Hall near Ripon, which is being redeveloped as a £25m luxury wedding venue.