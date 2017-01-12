M&S fashion sees a return to growth

Marks & Spencer​'s ​embattled clothing arm​ has ​seen a return to sales growth​ for the first time in two years ​following an overhaul of its ranges and the timing of Christmas.

The retail ​giant said like-for-like sales in its clothing and home division rose 2.3​ per cent​ in the 13 weeks to December 31 - the first growth since the January to March quarter in 2015.

Chief executive Steve Rowe said "better ranges, better availability and better prices" helped sales recover, but the hike also came after a dismal performance a year earlier and it was boosted by an extra five trading days over the festive season.

M&S also posted a 0.6​ per cent​ rise in like-for-like sales across its food halls over the festive quarter.

But the group cautioned over a knock-on hit to fourth quarter figures due to the timing of sales as well as a later Easter this year.

Mr Rowe said the group's clothing turnaround came as it battled against a "difficult marketplace".

The group has been revamping its clothing offer, cutting everyday prices for nearly a third of its ranges, and increasing staff numbers on the shop floor.

Mr Rowe said: "I am pleased with the customer response we have seen to the changes we are making in line with our plan for the business."

He added the group would plough on with its restructure plans "against the background of uncertain consumer confidence".

M&S announced plans in November to close around 30 UK stores and convert 45 more into food-only shops, while also announcing a retreat from a raft of international markets.