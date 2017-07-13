M&S foodhall plans could be turned down

Plans for a Marks and Spencer food outlet in Sandal are to be recommended for refusal, despite growing support.

A decision on the new store, earmarked on the site on Asdale Road and which could create 50 jobs, is due next week.

Along with a 15,000 sq ft store, applicant The Sandal Property Company also wish to build other commercial units at the back of the existing Aldi supermarket.

Twenty-three letters of support have been submitted by residents saying the M&S store would be a welcome addition.

But planning officers at Wakefield Council will ask the planning committee members to consider rejecting the plans.

The report reads: “The proposed development constitutes inappropriate development within the green belt and is therefore harmful by reason of inappropriateness.”

A spokesman for The Sandal Property Company said: “Our plans represent a significant investment into Sandal and will bring a great brand to the area.

“These plans will provide more choice and support the already thriving shopping area here and we have been encouraged with the support for the plans throughout the consultation and application process.”

Steve Bennett, property director of M&S said: “After looking at a number of locations, we’re fully committed to the site we’ve found in Wakefield.

“The consultation has shown there’s a strong demand and that it’s the only location suitable for a foodhall.”

The application will be discussed by the council’s planning committee on July 20.