The southbound carriageway of the M1 between junctions 31 and 30 has reopened this afternoon after being closed for nine hours following a pile-up.

PICTURES: Wreckage of vehicles involved in M1 pile-up in South Yorkshire

Two lorries and two other vehicles were involved in the crash which happened at around 5am today.

The road was closed all morning leading to severe delays to motorists in the area.

Police say that no one was seriously injured in the crash.