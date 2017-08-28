M62 motorway closed after death of man who fell from bridge in Huddersfield

Have your say

A man has died after falling from a bridge in Huddersfield.

Police were called to the Rainbow Bridge, near Scammonden Dam, at junction 23 at around 6.50am to reports of a man "in distress" on the bridge above the M62.

Officers attended the scene and road closures were put in place but at around 7.15am the man fell into the carriageway.

He suffered fatal injuries.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays and avoid the stretch of the M62 while investigations are carried out at the scene.

A full closure of the M62 remains ongoing on both sides of the motorway.

Police said the eastbound side is expected to re-open shortly but the westbound will remain closed for some time.

Motorists are asked to find alternative routes if possible.