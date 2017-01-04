M62 motorway junction closed due to candlelit vigil for man killed by police

A slip road junction of the M62 is currently closed due to a candlelit vigil for a man shot and killed by police.

On Monday night, Mohammed Yassar Yaqub was shot and killed by West Yorkshire Police in a 'pre planned operation' on the westbound Junction 24 slip road off the M62.

Tonight, the same exit for Huddersfield is closed - due to a 'peaceful and respectful' protest at the same location.

Highways England tweeted: "#M62 J24 wb exit for #Huddersfield is closed for Police Incident. Pls allow extra time and road users may wish to use an alternative route."

On Tuesday night, a protest in Bradford led to a road closure - http://yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/video-protest-against-m62-police-shooting-closes-road-in-west-yorkshire-1-8315988