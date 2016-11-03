M621 crash causaes traffic gridlock in Leeds

An accident on the eastbound carriageway of the M621 triggered rush-hour traffic chaos in the centre of Leeds on Wednesday evening, with key commuter routes including Wellington Street and Whitehall Road left virtually gridlocked.

The accident happened between the motorway’s Elland Road and Holbeck junctions.

Knock-on delays affected key commuter routes such as the Armley Gyratory, Leeds Inner Ring Road, Wellington Street and Whitehall Road.

One driver on Twitter told how a journey which normally lasts 10 minutes took her nearly an hour-and-a-half to complete.