Magical Lantern Festival returns to Leeds

It proved hugely popular when it lit up Roundhay Park for the first time last year.

And the Magical Lantern Festival will return this autumn to kickstart the festive season.

Locations across the park will be filled with illuminated Christmas scenes depicted by giant lanterns.

Polar bears on ice and a Chinese-style Temple of Heaven are among the stunning displays.

There will be a Santa's grotto, a bar serving mulled wine, rides, and a Christmas market serving hot festive food.

The festival will run from November 24 until January 1.