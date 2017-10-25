Magician Dynamo delights fans at Leeds book signing

West Yorkshire magician Dynamo made an appearance in Leeds today to sign copies of his new book.

The Bradford-born star met fans at the main atrium in the Trinity Leeds shopping centre.

Dynamo signs copies of his book.

The Book of Secrets: A Beginner’s Guide to Modern Magic shows readers how to perform tricks, complete with illustrations.

Born Steven Frayne in 1982, Dynamo came from a working class background on the Delph Hill estate in Bradford.

He has since won multiple awards for his tricks, which have included walking on water across the river Thames, levitating in front of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro and walking down the outside of the LA Times building in the USA.

His hit TV show Magician Impossible has been seen by 400 million viewers across 180 territories since it first aired in 2011.