Search

Major delays for motorists as collision blocks three lanes of M1 in South Yorkshire

Motorists are facing delays on the M1

Motorists are facing delays on the M1

0
Have your say

Motorists are facing major delays in South Yorkshire this morning because of a collision.

The southbound M1 is blocked between Junction 33 at Catcliffe and 32 at Thurcroft, which leads to the M18.

Back to the top of the page