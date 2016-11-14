Major fire near to Sheffield hospital

Firefighters are tackling a major fire close to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield this evening.

Five crews are currently on scene at an industrial premises on Herries Road close to the hospital.

Up to four businesses next to each other are understood to be on fire, including an MOT test centre, a tyre shop and a windscreens firm.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 7.45pm this evening. One witness, who asked not to be named, reported hearing ‘one or two explosions’ from a bus stop around 500m away.

He said there was a lot of smoke and he heard a ‘loud bang’ as the incident happened. Fire on Barnsley Road Another witness said the incident appeared to have involved a tyre shop and garage where a gas canister may have exploded.