Major new shopping park for Leeds clears latest planning hurdle

A PROPOSED new 300,000 sq ft shopping and leisure park for Leeds has moved a step close to becoming a reality.

Members of Leeds City Council’s city plans panel have passed a reserve matters planning application for the Thorpe Park development.

The planned new shopping and leisure park near junction 46 of the M1 is set to include a string of big-name retailers along with a cinema.

Also planned at the site is 940,000 sq ft of offices, 300 new homes by Redrow and a 113-acre public park with sports facilities.

Coun Peter Gruen (Lab - Cross Gates and Whinmoor), said: “East Leeds is ready for this major investment in retail, shopping and leisure on our doorstep.

“I particularly look forward to the job opportunities for local residents and the delivery of key infrastructure like the Manston Lane Link Road.”

Last week Leeds City Council revealed plans to build a new railway station at Thorpe Park to connect it to Leedes city centre.

The new station is planned as part of a £270m investment in the city’s transport network.

Thorpe Park is being developed by Scarborough International Properties, which is led by founder and chairman Kevin McCabe.