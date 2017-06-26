Major peas plant plans on edge of the Wolds

A co-operative of East Yorkshire farmers has joined forces with a local firm in a bid to build a £15m pea processing and freezing plant.

Together with GWE Biogas, the farmers are applying for planning permission to construct the plant immediately next to the firm’s existing biogas site in the village of Kirkburn, near Driffield.

The new business would trade under the name of Yorkshire Greens and process vining peas grown on the Yorkshire Wolds by Swaythorpe Growers, who retail peas under the Yorkshire Peas brand.

Up to 25 new jobs would be created and the investment would lead to growers securing better returns for their produce, the scheme’s planners said.

Tom Megginson, director of GWE Biogas, said: “The Yorkshire Greens plant has potential to be one of the most cutting edge food businesses in Britain. The co-location of our respective plants is absolutely necessary so that we can supply Yorkshire Greens with electricity and heat and they can pump their waste to us.”

Tim Rymer, chairman of Swaythorpe Growers, added: “This is an exciting and ambitious project that will reduce the carbon footprint of our Yorkshire grown frozen peas as well as dramatically reducing food miles, as the facility is in the heart of our growing area. This means we’ll reduce the travel time from field to factory even further, ensuring a better product for customers.”

An open event to share details of the plans with the public is due to be held at Kirkburn Village Hall on Tuesday next week from 4pm to 8pm.