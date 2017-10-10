Major Yorkshire road to close this weekend for bridge demolition

A major North Yorkshire road will be closed this weekend as roadwork crews demolish a temporary bridge.

Highways England will close the A1 between Leeming and Scotch Corner from 8pm on Friday (October 13) to 6am on Monday (October 16) while the bridge is being knocked down.

Motorists will need to follow diversions in place, which will add about 30 minutes to journey times.

Highways England project manager Tom Howard said: "This is a significant milestone and follows the opening of the southern section last month. We need to close the road for safety reasons and we are advising people to plan their journeys, using the many alternative routes signposted.

"When the whole project is complete, the section of the A1 between Leeming and Barton will be upgraded to a three-lane motorway, tackling congestion and improving journey times."