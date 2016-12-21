Man, 18, rushed to hospital after three-car smash in Doncaster

A man is in a critical condition and four others suffered injuries in a three-car smash in Doncaster yesterday (Tuesday).

The collision happened at 7.10pm on Tudworth Road, Thorne, and involved a blue Peugeot 206 and a blue Skoda Rapid.

The second car is then believed to have been involved in a further collision with a black Vauxhall Zafira.

An 18-year-old man, who was driving the Peugeot, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and police said he remains in a critical condition today.

Three women, and a man, travelling in the Skoda and an 18-year-old woman passenger in the Peugeot all also suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 983 of 20 December 2016.