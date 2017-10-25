Man, 19, dies after collision near Stokesley

A 19-year-old man has died after a collision in North Yorkshire today.

Police were contacted at 10.20am by Yorkshire Ambulance Service after the collision on the B1257 near Stokesley between a white Mercedes box van and a blue Audi Quattro.

The man died at the scene.

Police are currentlyat the scene and the road has been closed to allow a full investigation to take place.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who were travelling along the B1257 at the time of the incident who may have seen the two vehicles, captured "dash-cam" footage or witnessed the collision to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask to speak to Hamish Halloway.

Alternatively people can email hamish.halloway@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference number 12170191381.