Man, 52, assaulted by group outside Scarborough railway station

A man was assaulted outside Scarborough railway station.

The attack happened at around 8pm on Sunday, April 9 when the 52-year-old was approaching by two men and a woman.

One of the men approached the victim from behind and punched him in the side of the face, causing a black eye.

Following the incident, the group fled in the direction of Valley Bridge Parade.

The first suspect is described as a white man, aged 20-25, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with short black hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie and black trousers.

The other man is described as a white man in his late 40s or early 50s, 5ft 8ins tall and of a larger build.

The woman is described as white, aged 20-25, 5ft 7’ins tall, of a big build with long blonde hair. She was wearing a blue top and black trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 12170060799.