Man, 80, suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries in Sheffield robbery

An 80-year-old man who was robbed in an alleyway in Sheffield last week has suffered “life-changing” injuries and remains in hospital six days on from the violent attack.

Police said they were renewing their public appeal for information about the robbery in the Upperthorpe area of the city as they continue to work to identify the offender.

The robbery happened at around 11.25pm last Thursday while the man was walking through an alley between Spring Vale Walk and Addy Street.

Detective Constable Dean Craik, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault on an elderly man that has sadly left him with life-changing injuries.

“Despite a public appeal for information last week, we’re yet to identify the person responsible for this violent attack.

“We understand there were several people who may have witnessed the incident, who walked through the same alleyway either at the time of the robbery or a short time before.

“Our appeal this week is to trace and speak to those individuals, as you may hold really useful information.

“Please, if you know anything that might help our investigation, get in touch with police.”

The offender, who fled towards Addy Street, is white, aged in his 40s, slim with medium length dark hair.

He is believed to have been wearing a grey hooded top and he may have a bruised face from the victim’s attempts to fend him off.