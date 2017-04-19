Man allegedly carried out string of attempted thefts from women in York

A man allegedly attempted to carry out a string of thefts from a number women in York city centre last night.

Police are appealing for information after a string of incidents took place the around the Exhibition Square and Clarence Street area between 10pm and 10.30pm.

Officers did not say how many attempts the man made or what type of property he tried to steal.

The suspect is described as mixed race, in his early 20s, with hair that had a shaved line down the side. He was wearing a black tracksuit with white stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, select option two and ask for Rachel Shaw. People can also email Rachel.Shaw@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-18042017-0516.