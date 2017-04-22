Man and teenage girl in court over jury tampering probe

A man and a teenage girl appeared in court in Leeds today following an investigation into alleged jury tampering.

Jonaade Hussain, 27, and the 15-year-old – who cannot be named because of her age – were arrested on Thursday along with a 28-year-old man as part of an investigation relating to a “cash for crash” trial at Leeds Crown Court.

The trial ended in February with four men being jailed for a total of 37 years for offences including manslaughter and fraud.

A collision they staged in Beeston, Leeds, in September 2014 to cheat money from insurers claimed the life of 88-year-old Betty Laird.

Hussain and the girl, who were arrested with the second man from addresses in Beeston and Harehills, appeared before magistrates charged with perverting the course of justice.

Hussain, from Leeds, was remanded in custody while the girl was released on bail, West Yorkshire Police said.

Detectives were today still questioning the 28-year-old man.