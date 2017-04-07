Man and woman accused of murdering Sheffield dad Jordan Hill appear in court

A 31-year-old man and 24-year-old woman accused of stabbing Sheffield dad, Jordan Hill, to death have appeared in court this morning charged with his murder.

Bradley Vincent Onfroy and Josie Nicola Hollis, both of no fixed abode, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning, charged with murdering Mr Hill on March 23 this year.

The pair were also jointly charged with robbing £300 from Tajin Ahmed on the same date.

Both defendants appeared in court wearing grey tracksuits, with Hollis wearing a navy blue puffer jacket over the top of hers.

Hollis only spoke to confirm her name, but was told several times throughout the short hearing to take her hands out of her pockets by the court clerk.

Onfroy was seen attempting to communicate with people in the public gallery, who were told they may be asked to leave if they did not stop talking to the 31-year-old during the hearing.

Hollis and Onfroy were remanded into custody, and are due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court next week when it is understood they will both apply for bail.

A 29-year-old Sheffield man arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Emergency services were called to a flat on Southey Avenue, Sheffield, at around 9.45pm on Thursday, March 23 following reports that 21-year-old Mr Hill had been injured.

He was taken to hospital where the young dad sadly died from his injuries, that a post-mortem examination concluded were stab wounds.

Tributes have continued to pour in for Mr Hill.

Friend Ayesha Jessica described him as a 'top lad' and said: "Can't get over it."

She added: "It's so heartbreaking leaving a kid without a dad, and leaving a mother with out her son." Rhianna Whiteley and Natalie Searle. Abraxa Nicholson added: "RIP Jordan Hill - what a terrible shame and waste of a life."

A floral tribute from 'Auntie Jo' read: "To Jordan, love you, miss you.." Another read: "I love you so much, you will be missed."

