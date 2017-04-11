Man and woman accused of murdering Sheffield dad Jordan Hill are denied bail

A man and a woman accused of murdering Sheffield dad Jordan Hill have been remanded into custody, after their applications for bail were refused.

Bradley Vincent Onfroy, 31, and Josie Nicola Hollis, 24, both of no fixed abode, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning, to apply for bail.

Their applications were refused by Judge Julian Goose.

The pair are jointly charged with murdering Mr Hill on March 23 this year.

The pair were also jointly charged with robbing £300 from Tajin Ahmed on the same date.

Hollis and Onfroy were remanded into custody, and are due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court next week when it is understood they will both apply for bail.

A 29-year-old Sheffield man arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Emergency services were called to a flat on Southey Avenue, Sheffield, at around 9.45pm on Thursday, March 23 following reports that 21-year-old Mr Hill had been injured.

He was taken to hospital where the young dad sadly died from his injuries, that a post-mortem examination concluded were stab wounds.

Tributes have continued to pour in for Mr Hill.

Friend Ayesha Jessica described him as a 'top lad' and said: "Can't get over it."

She added: "It's so heartbreaking leaving a kid without a dad, and leaving a mother with out her son." Rhianna Whiteley and Natalie Searle. Abraxa Nicholson added: "RIP Jordan Hill - what a terrible shame and waste of a life."

A floral tribute from 'Auntie Jo' read: "To Jordan, love you, miss you.." Another read: "I love you so much, you will be missed."