Man and woman charged over OAP robbery in Rotherham

A man and woman have been charged after a Rotherham pensioner was tied up during a robbery in her home.

Andrew Burns, aged 38, is accused of aggravated burglary and Leanne Helm, 35, is charged with handling stolen goods.

The pair, both of St Leonards Lane, Eastwood, Rotherham, were charged after a 70-year-old woman was robbed in her home in Spring Walk, Clifton, last Tuesday.

She was tied up while a large amount of jewellery was stolen in the raid.