Have your say

A man has been arrested after an "altercation" at a pub in Leeds.

Officers were called to reports of a the disturbance at the Lawnswood Arms in Adel at about 5.45pm yesterday.

Police said there was an "altercation between two men" at the pub in Otley Road, but no injuries were reported.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.