Man arrested after becoming violent while being taken to police custody

A 44-year-old man has been arrested after becoming violent while being transported to police custody in Cheshire.

Officers from Cheshire Police were on the M62 when the incident occurred.

The blue Peugeot 208 carrying the officers, pulled onto the hard shoulder of the motorway and officers from West Yorkshire Police attended to assist.

The man, from Fartown, was arrested by West Yorkshire Police. There was disruption on the motorway while the incident was dealt with.

Anyone with any information on this incident or saw the vehicle on the motorway is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting log number 440 of 7 September.