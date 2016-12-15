Man arrested after bin bags stuffed with drugs found in car boot

This haul of cannabis was discovered when one of the force’s newest recruits stopped a car in Horbury.

PC Amna Naseer was out on patrol with her tutoring officer during her first night shift when they stopped and searched the car in Northfield Lane shortly after 5am this morning.

They found five bin bags stuffed full of cannabis inside the boot.

A police spokesman said a 27-year-old passenger was arrested and charged with supplying controlled drugs.

Jakub Dmowski, of no fixed address, was due to appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court today.

A conviction for the supply and production of cannabis – a Class B drug – carries a penalty of up to 14 years in jail, an unlimited fine or both.