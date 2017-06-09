Man arrested after discovery of 'suspect package' at Leeds hospital

A man has been arrested after police investigated a "suspect package" at a Leeds hospital.

Patients and staff were partially evacuated from Chapel Allerton Hospital at around 3pm yesterday.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson today said: "A man has been arrested following a suspect package incident at Chapel Allerton Hospital in Leeds yesterday.

"The 19-year-old, from Bradford, was arrested last night on suspicion of drugs offences and remains in custody.

"Police were contacted at 2.57pm yesterday about a suspect package in a toilet at the hospital. A cordon was put in place and the hospital carried out a partial evacuation while the package was examined and declared safe at 5.20pm."