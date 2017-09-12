Man arrested as police probe ‘sex assault’ on 12-year-old girl in Hull park

Police in Hull are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl.

The attack is said to have happened in a park on Dorchester Road in Bransholme at 4pm yesterday.

A 71-year-old man has been arrested as part of the investigation.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: “We are aware of a video and images being circulated showing the suspect in this incident.

“We would advise and remind people that this is a live police investigation and any sharing of these images or video content is an offence itself and may hinder any legal proceedings which may follow.

“We have increased the police presence in the local area and would ask that if anyone has any concerns or information that would help us with our enquiries please speak to one of our officers on the street or call the non-emergency number 101.”