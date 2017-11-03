Man arrested for attempted murder over discovery of injured man at Rotherham reservoir

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the discovery of a badly injured man at a Rotherham reservoir.

The 29-year-old is being quizzed after a 37-year-old man was found injured at Ulley Country Park, Ulley, at around 8.35am on Monday, October 16.

He was found slumped on an embankment and was unconscious with serious facial injuries.

The man still remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Detectives believe the injured man was the victim of an assault.

When he was found they said they did not know if he was attacked at the reservoir or whether he was dumped there afterwards.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.