Man arrested for tying up and robbing Rotherham woman in own home

A man has been arrested for tying up and robbing a Rotherham woman in her own home.

Detectives are quizzing a 49-year-old man over the incident in Spring Walk, Clifton, at 4.40pm on Tuesday.

They said a man with in dark clothing and with his face covered entered a 70-year-old woman's home as she was putting her bin out.

He tied her up before leading her around the house and asking where her jewellery was.

He then left her so that she could not move and escaped with her valuables in a white pillow case.

The robber was last seen heading towards Nottingham Street.

A man was arrested last night on suspicion of conspiracy to rob and remains in police custody this morning.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.