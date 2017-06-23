Man arrested in Leeds shooting inquiry

Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting outside a Leeds nightclub.

The 23-year-old was detained yesterday afternoon at an address in the city on suspicion of attempted murder as part of the investigation into last August’s shooting on Chapeltown Road.

A 42-year-old man was seriously injured in the incident, which happened outside the Nitetrax club in the early hours of Monday, August 29.

Yesterday’s arrest followed an appeal by police on Wednesday for the public’s help in tracing a named suspect in the case.

Two men are currently remanded in custody having previously been charged with attempted murder in relation to August’s incident.