Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body found on A15 road in Yorkshire

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman was found on a major route in Yorkshire.
The body was discovered close to the A15 southbound carriageway, near the slip road for Barton, Richmondshire.
A cordon is now in place at the scene, and a 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police said the investigation is ongoing but formal identification of the victim has yet to take place.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.