Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body found on A15 road in Yorkshire

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman was found on a major route in Yorkshire.

The body was discovered close to the A15 southbound carriageway, near the slip road for Barton, Richmondshire.

A cordon is now in place at the scene, and a 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but formal identification of the victim has yet to take place.